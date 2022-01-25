Former Hartlepool steel plant to be levelled to ground as demolition work approved

Part of the Caparo Forging site which closed in 2015. Picture By FRANK REID

A prior notification application for the demolition of a number of buildings on the former Caparo site, on Brenda Road, has been approved by Hartlepool Borough Council.

Around 100 workers lost their jobs when the forge plant announced its closure in October 2015 and the company went into liquidation.

The site still comprises a variety of brick and steel industrial buildings and the main railway line into Hartlepool runs to the north and west.

Hartlepool Borough Council has agreed to the demolition.

A council report stated: “The site is vacant and in a state of disrepair. Further, the site has been vandalised and is currently screened.”

Documents by Metropolitan Demolition indicate the demolition is estimated to take 18 weeks and will be done in stages to take account of ecological requirements around bats and birds.

There are no proposals to redevelop the site and the applicant has confirmed that it would be made good and covered with top soil.

A council report added: “The demolition process would include the removal of internal machinery, the processing of materials into skips or bulkers, demolition of the building from the gable end, using wet and cut method to remove asbestos materials, disposal of materials via appropriate methods, demolition of the building starting with the roof.

"Finally debris would be sorted into types and placed into skips, and voids would be filled with localised spoil or fencing with warning signs would be erected.”

Demolition works will be restricted to between 8am and 6pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 1pm on Saturdays.

The council says the contractor should also contact Network Rail before beginning demolition to discuss and agree how it will be done and the use of any plant and machinery near the railway line.

The council report added: “The proposed methods of demolition and restoration are considered appropriate to the future use of the site and will not significantly adversely affect residential amenity.

“Based on the above consideration, it is therefore considered that prior approval is required and granted and that demolition can proceed in accordance with the submitted details.”

The plant previously made steel parts for the petrochemical, offshore and automotive industries.

