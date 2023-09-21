News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant

Former Hartlepool United academy player sets up office in town after coming back from America

A sportsman has opened an office in his hometown in the hope of helping people plan for the future.
By Pamela Bilalova
Published 21st Sep 2023, 14:11 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 14:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Harrison Smith has swapped the blue and white of Hartlepool United he once wore for green and white after setting up an office as a financial adviser for Corbridge-based wealth management company Emerald Associates.

After playing the drums for Poolie singer-songwriter Michael Gallagher in the summer, Harrison has been focused on transforming Room 80 at HartlePower’s Greenbank building in Stranton into an office space ready to welcome clients.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 27-year-old said: “I want to provide financial advice and make it available to everyone. Whether that is personal or corporate clients, there is always something you can do.”

Harrison Smith has moved into new office at Greenbank, Hartlepool./Photo: Tom BanksHarrison Smith has moved into new office at Greenbank, Hartlepool./Photo: Tom Banks
Harrison Smith has moved into new office at Greenbank, Hartlepool./Photo: Tom Banks
Most Popular

Harrison is a former Hartlepool United academy player and he once car shared with former Pools favourite Adam Boyd during a spell together playing at Bishop Auckland.

He graduated from the Francis Marion University in South Carolina, USA, where he was on a four-year football scholarship studying history and mass communications.

Despite his time away, the former English Martyrs student has always had Hartlepool at heart.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His partner, Madeleine, is a nurse in the town and his late grandad, Robert, had a scrapyard at Graythorp for many years.

Harrison Smith (top right) as a youngster with Hartlepool United academy.Harrison Smith (top right) as a youngster with Hartlepool United academy.
Harrison Smith (top right) as a youngster with Hartlepool United academy.

“I love the town,” said Harrison.

“Apart from the four years I had in America, I have always been here. I decided I wanted to be back here because it is home, I didn’t see myself anywhere else.

Read More
Hartlepool dad thanks organ donors after five-year-old daughter's life-changing ...

“After returning from playing football at university and some third division standard football in Alabama out there, I got back and was an area manager with a nationwide supermarket chain but didn’t want to stay in retail. I didn’t feel I was helping people.

Harrison Smith (left) with Michael Gallagher before the Tall Ships Races performance.Harrison Smith (left) with Michael Gallagher before the Tall Ships Races performance.
Harrison Smith (left) with Michael Gallagher before the Tall Ships Races performance.

“I joined Emerald as a relatively new advisor in January 2021 and I’m now a self-employed associate with a practice with vast experience.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I have wanted to do more in our Hartlepool community and it has already been great to link with fantastic organisations such as HartlePower and Alice House Hospice.”

Harrison, a centre midfielder turned centre back, continues to play football locally and sponsors Hartlepool Cricket Club FC Over 40s, a team his dad, Nic, manages.

Related topics:Hartlepool UnitedHartlepool