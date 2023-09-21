Former Hartlepool United academy player sets up office in town after coming back from America

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Harrison Smith has swapped the blue and white of Hartlepool United he once wore for green and white after setting up an office as a financial adviser for Corbridge-based wealth management company Emerald Associates.

After playing the drums for Poolie singer-songwriter Michael Gallagher in the summer, Harrison has been focused on transforming Room 80 at HartlePower’s Greenbank building in Stranton into an office space ready to welcome clients.

The 27-year-old said: “I want to provide financial advice and make it available to everyone. Whether that is personal or corporate clients, there is always something you can do.”

Harrison Smith has moved into new office at Greenbank, Hartlepool./Photo: Tom Banks

Harrison is a former Hartlepool United academy player and he once car shared with former Pools favourite Adam Boyd during a spell together playing at Bishop Auckland.

He graduated from the Francis Marion University in South Carolina, USA, where he was on a four-year football scholarship studying history and mass communications.

Despite his time away, the former English Martyrs student has always had Hartlepool at heart.

His partner, Madeleine, is a nurse in the town and his late grandad, Robert, had a scrapyard at Graythorp for many years.

Harrison Smith (top right) as a youngster with Hartlepool United academy.

“I love the town,” said Harrison.

“Apart from the four years I had in America, I have always been here. I decided I wanted to be back here because it is home, I didn’t see myself anywhere else.

“After returning from playing football at university and some third division standard football in Alabama out there, I got back and was an area manager with a nationwide supermarket chain but didn’t want to stay in retail. I didn’t feel I was helping people.

Harrison Smith (left) with Michael Gallagher before the Tall Ships Races performance.

“I joined Emerald as a relatively new advisor in January 2021 and I’m now a self-employed associate with a practice with vast experience.

"I have wanted to do more in our Hartlepool community and it has already been great to link with fantastic organisations such as HartlePower and Alice House Hospice.”