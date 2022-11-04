Energy supplier Utilita opened its tenth High Street Energy Hub at Jubilee House in York Road with the help of Lee and members of the community.

There were family activities, free kids’ goody bags and energy efficiency workshops.

Experts at the hub are on-hand to help households save hundreds on their bills with free tips and advice.

Former Hartlepool United player and manager Graeme Lee (centre) officially opened the new Utilita Energy High Street Hub in York Rd Hartlepool.

It is open to anyone, whether they are Utilita customers or not.

Non-profit organisation Hartlepower is working in partnership with Utilita to ensure residents get the support they need in the lead up to winter and has access to its community room for meetings.

Hartlepower director Paul Hewitson said: “Utilita is one of the leading energy suppliers in the town and having a space for residents to go and discuss their bills or energy usage face-to-face is a huge bonus, particularly at this current moment in time.”

