From restaurants to cake shops and tanning lounges - Nine new Hartlepool businesses to try

By Madeleine Raine
Published 25th Sep 2024, 11:39 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2024, 15:03 BST
Looking for a new business to try? Then look no further.

The Hartlepool Mail has compiled a list of businesses that have opened in 2024 – from restaurants and cake shops to tanning lounges and gift shops – and there’s something for everyone.

Menu opened at the end of August on the former Open Jar site in Seaton Carew. It sells a range of hot food including breakfast, lunch and dinner, and is dog friendly too.

1. Menu, Coronation Drive, Seaton Carew

Menu opened at the end of August on the former Open Jar site in Seaton Carew. It sells a range of hot food including breakfast, lunch and dinner, and is dog friendly too. Photo: Frank Reid

Rays Tanning Lounge was set up by two Hartlepool cousins in August and offers a deluxe and up-market tanning experience.

2. Rays Tanning Lounge, Reed Street

Rays Tanning Lounge was set up by two Hartlepool cousins in August and offers a deluxe and up-market tanning experience. Photo: Frank Reid

Head Quarters Barbers in Church Street. Picture by FRANK REID

3. Head Quarters Barbers

Head Quarters Barbers in Church Street. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

The Dancing Cup has had a number of owners over the last couple of years and after closing down in April, reopened under new owners in June.

4. The Dancing Cup, York Road

The Dancing Cup has had a number of owners over the last couple of years and after closing down in April, reopened under new owners in June. Photo: Frank Reid

