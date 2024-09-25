The Hartlepool Mail has compiled a list of businesses that have opened in 2024 – from restaurants and cake shops to tanning lounges and gift shops – and there’s something for everyone.
1. Menu, Coronation Drive, Seaton Carew
Menu opened at the end of August on the former Open Jar site in Seaton Carew. It sells a range of hot food including breakfast, lunch and dinner, and is dog friendly too. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Rays Tanning Lounge, Reed Street
Rays Tanning Lounge was set up by two Hartlepool cousins in August and offers a deluxe and up-market tanning experience. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Head Quarters Barbers
Head Quarters Barbers in Church Street. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid
4. The Dancing Cup, York Road
The Dancing Cup has had a number of owners over the last couple of years and after closing down in April, reopened under new owners in June. Photo: Frank Reid
