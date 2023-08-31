Flavour Specialty Ingredients (FSI) entered a side of players from its Hartlepool and Teesside plants in the corporate charity sports events Business Fives Tees Valley football tournament.

Played at venue Goals, in Middlesbrough, FSI played other local businesses in a day of networking, football and fun, narrowly losing 2-1 in the final.

Teams were encouraged to support a local charity and FSI chose Miles For Men which helps local families affected by cancer and other issues.

The FSI Business Fives team with MIles For Men members including founder Micky Day (far right).

Afterwards, the sides enjoyed a reception and prize giving attended by former Middlesbrough footballer Dean Windass.

FSI workers raised £380 which was matched by the company making £760.

Quality manager Sue Welch said: “Micky Day from Miles For Men has helped a number of people from the site.