FSI Hartlepool and Teesside workers raise £760 for Miles For Men in Business Fives tournament
Flavour Specialty Ingredients (FSI) entered a side of players from its Hartlepool and Teesside plants in the corporate charity sports events Business Fives Tees Valley football tournament.
Played at venue Goals, in Middlesbrough, FSI played other local businesses in a day of networking, football and fun, narrowly losing 2-1 in the final.
Teams were encouraged to support a local charity and FSI chose Miles For Men which helps local families affected by cancer and other issues.
Afterwards, the sides enjoyed a reception and prize giving attended by former Middlesbrough footballer Dean Windass.
FSI workers raised £380 which was matched by the company making £760.
Quality manager Sue Welch said: “Micky Day from Miles For Men has helped a number of people from the site.
"We thought it appropriate to give a little bit back as he has supported them in their hour of need.”