Funeral firm marks first year with 'significant investment'

John Delanoy and Julie Stout

John Delanoy and Julie Stout have also delivered on their pledge to reinvest all money made during the first 12 months running Delanoy Funeral Services back into the community.

The two East Durham entrepreneurs launched their business in August 2020 after being introduced by a mutual friend.

John is the fifth generation to work in the family funeral business and Julie ran her own successful company.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair decided they could revolutionise the way funerals were conducted, making a real difference to the experience families have as they prepare to lay their loved ones to rest – including the production of videos of the funeral, giving families a permanent and treasured keep-sake.

Julie said: “We were determined that, during our first year, any money we made would be re-invested back into the business and I’m so pleased to say we’ve achieved that.

"We’ve moved into a new head office in Peterlee and purchased a fleet of Jaguar hearses and limousines.”

Many of John and Julie’s ideas for the business came about during the peak of the pandemic, when so many people were unable to attend family members’ funerals.

It also coincided with a time when John was reviewing his own family business, which was launched in 1897.