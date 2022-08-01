Hardwick Festival returns this month - here's everything you need to know

Here’s everything you need to know about the popular event, which attracts crowds from across the region.

::When is it?

Hardwick Festival will take place at Hardwick Hall near Sedgefield over the weekend of 20-21 August, from 12noon each day until late.

::Who’s performing?

Saturday, August 20

The Saturday line-up includes headliners Stereophonics, Jake Bugg, Seasick Steve, Andrew Cushin, The Night Cafe, Lottery Winners and The Redroom on the main stage.

The Introducing Stage features Hayley McKay, Acoustic Gallagher, Keiran Bowe, Elizabeth Liddle, Jarpsy and The Thieves.

Stereophonics

The To The Manor Born dance area features Danny Tenaglia, Kevin Saunderson, Arielle Free, Huey Morgan and more.

A Soul Tent will host Terry Jones, Bob Jeffries, Neil Massey and Keith Martin.

Sunday, August 21

The main stage will host The Specials, Becky Hill, The Proclaimers, Ella Eyre and more.

Arielle Free

The Introducing stage will host Disregard feat Dan James, Dayna Leadbitter, The Voluntears, The Waynes and Candi’s Dog.

Dance tent will feature Purple Disco Time Machine, David Penn, Robin S Live, Jeremy Healy and more.

A Soul Tent will host Terry Jones, Bob Jeffries, Deano Walker and Neil Massey.

::Is it child friendly?

The Rockshowman. Photo by Rich Kenworthy

Yes. Organisers have brought children’s entertainers from as far afield as Japan, USA and Germany to keep young people happy over the two days in a dedicated children’s arena.

Acts include Witty Look, a comedy unicycle act originally from Japan but who now appear worldwide, street performer, Herbie Treehead and Club Groovy – a special dance event for mini movers. Visitors can also watch clown, magician and sword swallower, Tom Timon, originally from Berlin but again with a massive following across the globe.

Youngsters can learn some new skills at the Have A Go Circus School or can pop into the mobile museum belonging to the Rock Showman, where they can enjoy the displays of fossils, crystals and gems.

A number of walkabout acts will also be out and about at the site across the weekend, including penny farthing rider and juggler, Felix Brent and unicyclists and jugglers, The Flying Wheelnuts.

The children’s programme will run daily from noon until 6pm throughout the festival, with fairground rides also on offer.

The Specials

::Food and drink

On site there will be street food traders, cocktail bars and a real ale tent. No bottles, cans, containers, alcohol or food are allowed to be brought into the Main Festival. A range of food and drink will be available within the event arena.

::Accessibility

The disabled car park will be the closest car park to the arena, Please note it is still some way (across grass) to the main arena, as dictated by the site. There is a disabled viewing platform with toilet facilities at the rear of the platform. Email [email protected] for further information.

::How much does it cost?

Day tickets cost £69 for adults, £35 for young people aged 12 to 18 and £15 for children aged 5 to 12, with all under 18s to be accompanied by an adult over 25.

Camping and glamping passes are also available for those who want to immerse themselves in the festival experience.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.hardwickfestival.co.uk.

::Transport

There are pick up/drop off coach points across the North East to make your festival experience as stress-free as possible. These are being run by JH Coaches with routes starting from Newcastle, South Shields, Spennymoor, Stockton and Northallerton and multiple stop offs along the way, including Sunderland. You will need to pre-book.

⁠⁠⁠