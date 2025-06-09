Hartlepool apprentice gets bricklayer experience on East Durham new-build site
Dan Gamrot, 19, is currently working for Believe Housing on a building site in Murton.
Dan started his apprenticeship in September and has a range of responsibilities including building garden walls and repairing chimneys.
He said: “I knew I wanted to work in construction. Being outside is good and doing physical work suits me more than an office job – that never sounded fun to me.
“The apprenticeship is a great opportunity for me to get a secure job. Being on a new build site shows me a different world.”
Mark Dunn, a repairs team leader at Believe Housing, said: “I don’t think you can get better experience in the trades than working onsite.
“You learn how to work to high standards under pressure and the experience you gain gives you greater independence, initiative and knowledge of the other trades.”
