Hartlepool apprentice gets bricklayer experience on East Durham new-build site

By Madeleine Raine
Published 9th Jun 2025, 04:45 BST

An apprentice bricklayer from Hartlepool is getting hands-on experience from a housing company as it builds affordable homes in the region.

Dan Gamrot, 19, is currently working for Believe Housing on a building site in Murton.

Dan started his apprenticeship in September and has a range of responsibilities including building garden walls and repairing chimneys.

He said: “I knew I wanted to work in construction. Being outside is good and doing physical work suits me more than an office job – that never sounded fun to me.

Dan Gamrot, apprentice bricklayer, is pictured on a new-build site in Murton, County Durham, with Believe Housing's repairs team leader Mark Dunn.Dan Gamrot, apprentice bricklayer, is pictured on a new-build site in Murton, County Durham, with Believe Housing's repairs team leader Mark Dunn.
“The apprenticeship is a great opportunity for me to get a secure job. Being on a new build site shows me a different world.”

Mark Dunn, a repairs team leader at Believe Housing, said: “I don’t think you can get better experience in the trades than working onsite.

“You learn how to work to high standards under pressure and the experience you gain gives you greater independence, initiative and knowledge of the other trades.”

