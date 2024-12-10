Hartlepool-based construction company Cole Construction North East wins award
Cole Construction North East, a family business established in 2006, moved into UKSE’s Innovation Centre in Hartlepool in 2017 to continue its expansion.
Managing director David Cole and his sons, Rhys and Glyn, who originally joined the family business as apprentices, work alongside a team of six and a large pool of people with a wide range of experience and skills in the construction sector.
“We provide a one-stop service to commercial and domestic clients,” said David Cole.
"So we have access to all the expertise we need from site managers, joiners, plasterers, bricklayers, plumbers, electricians and safety practitioners to technical experts, accredited master builders and independent chartered consultants.
“We offer services from new build and refurbishment to property maintenance with projects of varying size.”
Northern Gas Networks delivers gas to 2.7m homes and businesses in the North East, Cumbria and Yorkshire and Cole Construction has been working with them for three years.
“We are delighted to have won this award in the face of competition from contractors across the north,” said David Cole.
“The commercial side of our work is particularly busy at the moment with a growing number of clients on Teesside including Cleveland Fire Brigade, UKSE and Hartlepool College of Further Education.
“We moved into the Innovation Centre to give us the office space and workshop unit we needed and being here has been a massive help to us as we continue with our expansion plans.
"The centre facilities are first class and the UKSE team provides brilliant support.”
Joan Cook, UKSE’s workspace manager, said: “Our Innovation Centres in Hartlepool and Redcar are home to around 100 businesses involved in a whole range of activities.
"It is so rewarding to see businesses at our centres thriving and we congratulate everyone at Cole Construction on this award.”