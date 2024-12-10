Hartlepool-based construction company Cole Construction North East wins award

By Joan Grant
Contributor
Published 10th Dec 2024, 15:07 BST
Updated 11th Dec 2024, 11:33 BST

A Hartlepool-based construction business that is going from strength to strength across the region has been named Contracting Partner of the Year by Northern Gas Networks.

Cole Construction North East, a family business established in 2006, moved into UKSE’s Innovation Centre in Hartlepool in 2017 to continue its expansion.

Managing director David Cole and his sons, Rhys and Glyn, who originally joined the family business as apprentices, work alongside a team of six and a large pool of people with a wide range of experience and skills in the construction sector.

“We provide a one-stop service to commercial and domestic clients,” said David Cole.

Joan Cook, UKSE's workspace manager, with members of the Cole Construction team, from left, Brian Ross, Glyn Cole, David Cole, Luke Pilcher and Rhys Cole.placeholder image
Joan Cook, UKSE's workspace manager, with members of the Cole Construction team, from left, Brian Ross, Glyn Cole, David Cole, Luke Pilcher and Rhys Cole.

"So we have access to all the expertise we need from site managers, joiners, plasterers, bricklayers, plumbers, electricians and safety practitioners to technical experts, accredited master builders and independent chartered consultants.

“We offer services from new build and refurbishment to property maintenance with projects of varying size.”

Northern Gas Networks delivers gas to 2.7m homes and businesses in the North East, Cumbria and Yorkshire and Cole Construction has been working with them for three years.

“We are delighted to have won this award in the face of competition from contractors across the north,” said David Cole.

“The commercial side of our work is particularly busy at the moment with a growing number of clients on Teesside including Cleveland Fire Brigade, UKSE and Hartlepool College of Further Education.

“We moved into the Innovation Centre to give us the office space and workshop unit we needed and being here has been a massive help to us as we continue with our expansion plans.

"The centre facilities are first class and the UKSE team provides brilliant support.”

Joan Cook, UKSE’s workspace manager, said: “Our Innovation Centres in Hartlepool and Redcar are home to around 100 businesses involved in a whole range of activities.

"It is so rewarding to see businesses at our centres thriving and we congratulate everyone at Cole Construction on this award.”

