Hartlepool becomes one of UK’s best connected towns as CityFibre’s primary-build completes

CityFibre, the UK’s largest independent full fibre network, has completed the primary-build of its full fibre network in Hartlepool.

The new network is now 'ready for service’ to over 33,000 homes, around 80% of the town’s homes and most businesses. Hartlepool is the latest town in CityFibre’s nationwide rollout, making it one of the best-connected locations in the country.

Construction began on the £21m project in Hartlepool in 2022. While the primary-build is now complete, CityFibre will continue to explore opportunities to connect more homes and businesses, including flats, new-build homes and business parks.

CityFibre’s network uses 100% fibre optics to carry data at light-speed all the way to and from the home and is more than five time more reliable than legacy copper-based broadband i. CityFibre’s network offers download and upload speeds of up to 2.5Gbps and is capable of supporting symmetrical speeds of up to 10Gbps in the future.

That is over 36 times faster than the UK’s average download speeds of 69.4Mbps and more than 136 times faster than the UK’s average upload speed of 18.4Mbps ii.

Residents in Hartlepool can enjoy affordable, gigabit-capable and reliable full fibre broadband from a range of 22 internet service providers (ISPs) including Vodafone, TalkTalk, Cuckoo, IDNet and Zen.

Sky’s full fibre broadband will also become available on CityFibre’s full fibre network from next year. All homes passed by the network can schedule a full fibre installation within five working days of placing an order.

Steph Carter-Smith, Partnership Manager at CityFibre, said: “The completion of our primary-build marks a pivotal moment in boosting Hartlepool’s digital capabilities. With state-of-the-art infrastructure now embedded throughout the town, Hartlepool’s residents, businesses and public institutions stand to reap the benefits of full fibre for now and for future generations.”

"As full fibre becomes increasingly crucial for the UK's economic landscape, we are eager to support Hartlepool’s continued progress and drive its future prosperity.”

Councillor Pamela Hargreaves, Chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s Economic Growth and Regeneration Committee, said: “Strong digital connectivity is the cornerstone of so many aspects of our lives, so it is encouraging to hear of the process made by CityFibre.

"Access to fast and reliable broadband will be vital for Hartlepool residents and businesses in the years and decades ahead, driving growth and development in our town.”

People interested in upgrading their home’s digital connection to full fibre can find out more at www.cityfibre.com