Councillors have unanimously backed calls for stronger powers to help tackle illegal tobacco and vapes and to punish businesses found selling them.

Hartlepool Borough Council is to write to the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, Angela Rayner, urging for legislative changes to provide the authority with increased measures.

It comes after a motion by Labour councillors at the latest full council meeting raised concerns over the “increasing prevalence” of illicit tobacco and illegal vapes across town.

They noted such products pose “a serious risk to public health and undermine legitimate businesses” along with being “linked to organised criminal networks”.

These are “often sold through informal retail outlets, back-room shops, or private dwellings”.

Councillors noted mechanisms are in place to obtain closure orders for problem premises but that the process can be slow and orders typically last for just three months, with a possible extension to six.

The motion, which was unanimously approved, will see the council write to government chiefs calling on them to extend the maximum duration of closure orders for illicit tobacco related activity to 12 months.

They will also lobby for closure orders to be made not just on premises, but on individuals or business entities.

Councillor Karen Oliver, chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s neighbourhood services committee, supports the council's bid for more powers.

Other measures called for include an automatic prohibition on reopening in the same locality following a closure for repeat offenders and for a wider range of enforcement tools to be made available.

It comes after last year leading councillors raised concerns around traders selling illicit products being closed down and then reopening shortly after at new premises nearby.

Labour’s Cllr Karen Oliver, in proposing the motion, stressed council staff are currently “working tirelessly” on the matter and that a change in legislation is needed.

She added: “We believe that the powers that currently stand aren’t robust enough or modern enough to tackle this issue.”

Cllr Brenda Harrison, council leader, added the motion supports the local authority’s bid to do “everything we can to improve the health outcomes” of town residents.

The council will also write to the Local Government Association to request its support in lobbying for stronger powers.