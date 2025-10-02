Hartlepool Borough Council is to lead a new Tees Valley-wide programme to help more than 5,000 people facing challenges getting into work.

Tees Valley Connect to Work will support people with disabilities, long-term health conditions, or other barriers into meaningful, sustainable jobs.

The programme will be led by Hartlepool council in partnership with the Tees Valley’s other local authorities, and be delivered with local employers, health professionals and community services.

Connect to Work, funded by the government, will be available to people aged 18 and over who are disabled, living with health conditions, or face complex barriers to employment.

Connect to Work is set to launch in the Tees Valley led by Hartlepool Borough Council.

It will focus on offering a tailored package of help to match people’s job goals and needs. It will also support those at risk of falling out of their current jobs to stay in work.

The programme has a target of helping more than 5,000 people by 2030. It will also provide help with CVs, applications, training, qualifications, and interviews.