A bid has been lodged to buy vacant land previously home to a day centre and bring it back into use.

Former Havelock Day Centre. Picture via Google Maps.

Hartlepool Borough Council has been approached by a local company interested in purchasing land at Mainsforth Terrace which was previously home to the Havelock Day Centre, demolished in 2020.

The private developer wants to provide “a number of small light industrial units with office space above.”

A report is to go before Monday’s meeting of the council’s finance and policy committee seeking approval for the sale following negotiations.

It adds: “Such use, subject to planning consent, is one that would enhance the borough’s light industrial base, helping to grow the Hartlepool economy.

“The land has been vacant for some years and neither council departments, nor outside bodies have considered it suitable for their purposes.”