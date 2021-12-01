Hartlepool business boss expands into another industry - offering rental homes to families

Paul Gough has added the property company We Love Renters to his group which includes four physiotherapy clinics and a media business, with over 40 staff employed in offices in Hartlepool and Florida.

Mr Gough said: “This was another business idea I had through Covid, expanding on something I have been doing myself for 12 years and over 60 properties later in Hartlepool.

“I think it’s a real lesson for business owners that while some are worried about the long-term effects of the pandemic, that opportunities are really out there.”

Paul Gough outside one of his rental properties in Lowthian Road.

“We are matching landlords up with the best tenants.”

He added: “Our focus is to become the number one rental company in Hartlepool by offering a 5-star service to both tenants and landlords, and through regular and engaging marketing.

“We want to make our service all about the people” said Paul who added: “We will offer families and renters a no-nonsense way to look after their homes as they grow into them.”

Empty business premises in Lowthian Road are being prepared as an office for We Love Renters.

Paul added: “The team I have created is 100% focused on finding the best tenants in Hartlepool, pairing them with the best landlords, and treating them both well.”

We Love Renters also offers additional services to landlords and other agents: letting valuations, inventory services, repairs and maintenance and tenancy renewal.

Paul owns and runs Paul Gough Physio Rooms which has a base in Raby Road in Hartlepool as well as branches in Durham, Darlington and Guisborough.

