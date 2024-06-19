Hartlepool Business Forum's new style of networking hailed 'fantastic success'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans are already underway to hold a second social networking event for business leaders after a successful debut.

Around 50 people gathered in the upstairs room of the The Owl bar, in Hartlepool’s Scarborough Street, for the first event of its kind held by Hartlepool Business Forum.

Harrison Smith, a recent addition to the forum’s steering group, organised the event having come up with the initial idea and was pleased with the response.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrison, a financial adviser based at Greenbank Business Centre, said: “The evening went exceptionally well. We had a great turnout and there was a diverse range of businesses in the room.

Hartlepool Business Forum's Simon Corbett addresses the room. Picture: Rephrase.

“We want the forum to exist to help, support and grow Hartlepool businesses and providing a different opportunity for networking allows the local business community to support each other.

"That will then have a positive impact when it comes to achieving their respective goals.

“I am absolutely delighted with how the first one was received. The feedback so far has been fantastic and I am already looking forward to getting stuck into the next one.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hartlepool Business Forum's Christine Hall, Simon Corbett and Harrison Smith. Picture: Rephrase.

The social networking event was designed to provide something a little bit different to local business leaders who are often a little intimidated by typical networking groups and meetings.

Harrison, 28, welcomed the businesses in the room with a short speech before the guests mingled while enjoying a few drinks and eating food served up by The Owl.

The chair of the forum’s steering group, Simon Corbett, also got up to encourage people to support the Hartlepool Business Awards at Hardwick Hall Hotel, Sedgefield on Thursday, September 19.

“One of the reasons the steering group accepted Harrison’s application to join us was because he was a bit younger with fresh ideas and that’s hugely important,” said Simon, the chief executive of Orangebox Training Solutions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hartlepool Business Forum event at The Owl. Picture: Rephrase

“Attracting younger business leaders to networking events isn't just about filling seats, it's about cultivating the seeds of innovation and ensuring the sustained growth of our industries for years to come.”