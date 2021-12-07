Hartlepool business planning to recruit after attracting orders worldwide

Teather Quilting, in Church Square, has seen orders flow in from as far afield as Australia, USA, Spain, Egypt and Hong Kong since it opened in 2019 at The BIS in Whitby Street – Hartlepool Borough Council’s award-winning centre for creative sector start-ups.

Owner Alan Teather says he is grateful for the support his fledgling business received at The BIS – a Grade II listed former General Post Office building that has been renovated to provide the occupants of 28 units with specialist business support.

Alan makes a variety of patchwork quilts using 100% cotton fabrics, and can also produce wall art, throws, cot quilts, play mats, cushions and lamp shades – and is happy to sit down with customers to discuss bespoke designs.

Alan Tether outside his shop

Now based in Church Square, Alan makes his quilts from scratch in the traditional way with three layers of fabric – the quilt top, the insulating wadding and the backing – stitched together.

Such has been the growth of his business that Alan who is assisted by his wife Amanda, is now planning to take on staff.

He said: “I never have less than six quilts in the queue and at the moment I have nine.”

Caron Auckland, enterprise manager at The BIS, said: “I am delighted to see Alan’s business doing so well and the company is a real success story, both for The BIS in particular and Hartlepool generally.

Alan Tether with some of how materials

“I would urge anyone keen to launch their own creative business to contact us and we would be happy to talk to them about the excellent facilities, services and support available at The BIS.”

Alan’s quilting skills have also been recognised by his peers.

He is one of only 10 to 20 men who are members of the Quilters Guild of the British Isles out of a total membership of some 140,000.

In addition to making quilts, and running a retail outlet, the company also holds regular quilting workshops and classes.

For details, go to www.alanteatherquilting.com.