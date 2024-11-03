A charity is appealing to businesses, schools, and individuals to help ensure no child or family is left without food, warmth or a gift this Christmas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Junction family charity has set a target to support 500 families and over 1,000 individuals this Christmas with cupboard essentials, gifts, warm clothes and blankets.

Beth Major, CEO of The Junction, said: "The holiday season should be a time of joy, but for many families in Tees Valley, it is a time of stress and uncertainty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our campaign is a lifeline to those in need, and without the community’s support, Christmas will simply not happen for many families."

Drop off points for The Junction's annual Christmas appeal include Vevo in Hartlepool.

Donations of new/unwrapped toys, gifts for teenagers, non-perishable food, warm clothing,

and toiletries can be dropped off at Vove, The Innovation Centre, on Hartlepool’s Queens Meadow Business Park.

Individuals can also help financially through The Junction’s Just Giving page.

Donations are gratefully accepted until December 16.