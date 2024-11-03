Hartlepool business Vove acts as collection point for Tees Valley family charity The Junction's Christmas appeal
The Junction family charity has set a target to support 500 families and over 1,000 individuals this Christmas with cupboard essentials, gifts, warm clothes and blankets.
Beth Major, CEO of The Junction, said: "The holiday season should be a time of joy, but for many families in Tees Valley, it is a time of stress and uncertainty.
"Our campaign is a lifeline to those in need, and without the community’s support, Christmas will simply not happen for many families."
Donations of new/unwrapped toys, gifts for teenagers, non-perishable food, warm clothing,
and toiletries can be dropped off at Vove, The Innovation Centre, on Hartlepool’s Queens Meadow Business Park.
Individuals can also help financially through The Junction’s Just Giving page.
Donations are gratefully accepted until December 16.