Hartlepool business wins battle to 'grow and develop'

Hartlepool Borough Council’s planning committee has unanimously approved proposals from Cards R Hudsons, in Seaton Carew, to carry out improvement works.

The application includes providing a first floor terrace and install a first floor dormer window extension and glazed screens at the premises on The Front.

Wendy Hudson, from the business, told councillors at the meeting they have been working in the area for 18 years and the move was “all about business development and growth”.

She said: “It’s gone through some challenging times, none so much as lately with Covid, only being able to open 12 weeks in the last year.

“I think the business deserves some investment to develop and grow and give opportunity to people for local jobs.

“Covid is going to be with us for a long time, so this space will create extra ventilation, which is key to business development.

“I think the minimal alterations would have a major impact on the business growth.”

The family-run business provides gifts and balloons for occasions such as birthdays, engagements, weddings and anniversaries.

Mrs Hudson said the proposals will enable the business to carry out some of their balloon work upstairs at the site, where necessary higher ceilings are in place.

She also noted they work with the Hartlepool College of Further Education to help provide retail placements for students, which the plans will help support.

She added: “I want to do some mentoring of pupils, and that will give us the space to do that also, giving the business the opportunity to grow and create jobs.”

The business has also been speaking to representatives from the Kickstart scheme about creating more jobs, she added.

Ahead of the meeting, council planning officers had recommended the proposals were refused, arguing “the siting and appearance” of the development was “considered to be unacceptable” due to its impact on a neighbouring property.

However councillors on the committee unanimously agreed to back the proposals, noting no objections were submitted.