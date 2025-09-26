Hartlepool businessman launches new charity campaign

A Hartlepool business leader has launched a new campaign to help charities from being "left behind" in the digital world.

Entrepreneur Chris Carroll, founder of The Resolved Group, has created 'More than Change' to encourage fellow UK tech firms to follow his lead and gift charities vital tools like apps, websites and e-commerce systems.

Hartlepool-based Chris already creates and donates one platform a year to a chosen charity. To date, the company has built systems to support organisations in everything from education and mental health to dementia care.

And with soaring costs swallowing up limited charity budgets, Chris believes the tech sector needs to "step up to the plate" to help the third-sector survive.

“The reality is people don’t donate to help a charity build an app,” said Chris.

“But without the right digital platforms, many good causes simply won’t survive.

"These systems are expensive, but for a charity, they are more critical than ever.”

And stats back up Chris' stark warning.

The Charities Aid Foundation's UK Giving Report revealed that almost half of donations are now made online - a figure that's more than doubled in less than a decade.

Additionally, the Charity Digital Skills Report 2025 found that 74 per cent of charities say digital is a priority, yet less than half have a strategy.

For many, cost was cited as a major barrier.

“Charities are being asked to deliver results on smaller budgets and against the backdrop of the cost-of-living crisis, meaning core costs - like rent and wages - are already a real struggle to cover.

"Throw in the cost of an app or website, and suddenly a charity can find itself in a pretty perilous situation."

As such, Chris is inviting charities and good causes to apply for help through Resolve Changing Lives, a branch of the company created solely to do good - and give back to the communities the company operates in.

And despite only launching last November, those communities are truly global.

In under a year, The Resolved Group has expanded into a 24/7 international business by opening an Indian office while their rapid growth - fuelled largely by word-of-mouth - has seen the company's end-of-decade valuation quickly double to £10m.

Their success has been driven by the company's unique niche; Rather than ordering costly repair, the skilled team instead focus on fixing existing systems - even if they didn't build them.

Typically, Resolved's approach is around 80 per cent cheaper than a rebuild, while clients also enjoy round-the-clock technical support from experts.

But with one good cause set to enjoy both the app and support for free in 2026, Chris has urged other tech firms to follow suit.

"More than Change is about driving home the message that these good causes need more than just the silver in your pocket to survive," added Chris.

"In this day and age, a charity's most important assets are its digital systems - and if we want them to thrive, the tech sector should lead the way with the support and tools to make that happen."

To enquire about help, email [email protected]. For more information, visit https://resolvedgroup.co.uk