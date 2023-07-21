Over 30 years Paul Gough was amongst 2,500 Hartlepool United away fans at White Hart Lane to see his side beaten 5-0 in the Rumbelows Cup.

He recently returned to the top-flight club at its new stadium where he hosted a business and coaching seminar.

Mr Gough runs the established Paul Gough Physio Rooms in Raby Road and has an international marketing and media coaching business.

Paul Gough (right) talks to John Barnes during the two-day seminar.

The two-day seminar, attended by over 40 clients, included a session with Liverpool and England football legend John Barnes.

Mr Gough said: “It was a huge thrill, a real proud moment. To see my name and the event on display on signs around the place was something to really take in.

“We had more than 40 clients, including half a dozen from America – who all came to Hartlepool for the weekend before heading to London.

“They loved the town and for some it was their second visit.”

Tottenham Hotspur's stadium.

He showed them around the town visiting the Headland, Seaton Carew for fish and chips and Park Drive.

"They are big Hartlepool converts now,” said Mr Gough.

He said it was great to great to go back and tour the new stadium adding it is a “different world” to the old one.

“John Barnes was inspiring and it was a privilege to interview one of my football heroes on stage and discover his elite mindset and hear stories of the great managers he’s played under, such as Bobby Robson, Kenny Dalglish and Graham Taylor.”

