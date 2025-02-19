Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man who suffered lifelong injuries following a serious car crash is launching a road safety campaign to prevent others from suffering the same fate.

Stuart Mann, director of The Pitstop tyre and service centre, in Burbank Street, Hartlepool, received catastrophic injuries in the accident.

Both his hands and wrists were shattered, his arm was broken in multiple places, his collarbone snapped, his back fractured and both legs were broken.

After years of working as a mechanic, he can no longer physically do the job he loved to his previous extent.

Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash, left, with The Pitstop director Stuart Mann.

But instead of stepping away, Stuart is running The Pitstop and is offering free tyre checks from this week to help motorists stay safe on the road.

He said: “My accident changed my life forever.

"The pain, the recovery. It’s something I wouldn’t wish on anyone. If I can help just one person avoid what I went through then it’s worth it.”

Latest government figures show that 190 people were killed or seriously injured due to vehicles with illegal, defective or underinflated tyres in the year ending June 2024.

Yet research shows that only two in every five drivers can correctly identify an illegal tyre.

Stuart, 44, added: “People don’t realise how much danger they’re in. A tyre that looks fine can still be deadly.

"That’s why we’re offering these checks for free so nobody has to find out the hard way.”

“We live here, we work here, our families are on these roads too.

"This isn’t about selling tyres. It’s about keeping our community safe.”

Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash has welcomed Stuart’s campaign and praised both his resilience and the community spirit behind his efforts.

He said: “What Stuart has been through is beyond imagination.

"Most people in his position would step back. But instead he’s fighting to make a difference.

"His campaign will save lives and I encourage everyone in Hartlepool to take five minutes to get their tyres checked.”

He added: “It’s fantastic to see a business not just opening its doors but actively working to make Hartlepool a safer place.

"This is exactly the kind of initiative we need. Local people looking out for each other.”

No appointment is needed and checks should only take five minutes to complete.