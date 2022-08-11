Hartlepool cable manufacturer wins new contract for pioneering  offshore wind farm in Germany

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

JDR Cables, which manufactures undersea cables for energy projects all over the world, has been selected by leading offshore wind farm contractor Seaway 7 to supply cables for a new wind farm in Germany.

The Hartlepool firm will supply 100km of high-voltage cable that will connect the 64 wind turbines at the 900-megawatt (MW) EnBW He Dreiht offshore wind farm.

JDR, based at Victoria Dock, in Greenland Road, won the contract through a competitive tender due to its strong technical capabilities and breadth of offshore experience providing cable products and services to 50 offshore wind projects to date.

JDR state-of-the-art facility in Hartlepool.

John Price, sales director at JDR, said: “Germany is an important location for us, and we continue to see great potential here as the offshore market grows from strength to strength.

"We’re proud to be part of a project that is pushing the boundaries of offshore wind by increasing megawatt capacity. This very much aligns with our values as a company because we are always looking at ways to innovate our solutions to future-proof the industry.

"We’re also delighted to continue to build on our long-standing relationship with Seaway 7 by providing technical expertise and subsea solutions to support in the success of He Dreiht.”

The EnBW He Dreiht offshore wind farm is located within the German Exclusive Economic Zone of the North Sea.

The JDR Cables Hartlepool base. Picture by FRANK REID

It is currently one of the largest energy transition projects in Europe and will also be the first to use turbines with a capacity of 15MW each.

The cables will be manufactured at JDR’s state-of-the-art facility in Hartlepool, before being installed on the project in 2025 by when it is scheduled to become operational.

Florent Menet, project manager for the wind farm at Seaway 7 ASA, added: “We selected JDR due to its reliability, having worked with the company previously.

"We especially know their ability to provide robust solutions on time, which is very valuable in adding to the expertise surrounding a project such as this.”