A cable company set up just three years is celebrating after a move into larger premises.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool Cable Services is now working on a fast-growing number of major projects across the United Kingdom that are seeking out its expertise in installing and jointing heavy duty HV and LV cables.

Lee Douglas started the company in a small office at UKSE’s Innovation Centre, in Hartlepool, in 2022 and has praised the centre as “a brilliant place to grow your business”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “UKSE has been there for us not only with office and workshop space but also with a five-figure unsecured loan that enabled us to expand the team and meet increased demand.

From left, Mike McKenna, of Inspire Financial Management, and Peter Taylor, UKSE's business development manager with Danni Douglas, Lee Douglas and Ian Varley at Hartlepool Cable Services' new premises.

“Mike McKenna at Inspire Financial Management introduced us to UKSE and they have all provided invaluable support to help get the business where it is today.”

Lee brought more than 30 years of experience and expertise in the sector to his business.

Recent appointments have included contracts manager Ian Varley and health and advisor Chris Twizell along with Lee’s daughter, Danni, looking after the administration and a team of 55 individual sub-contractors now servicing projects across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hartlepool Cable Services works alongside major electrical engineering contactors on projects at data and distribution centres, major office blocks and hospitals as well as in the rail, construction and water treatment sectors.

Lee added: “We are increasingly involved with larger projects that currently include a waste to energy project in Cheshire which is our largest one to date.

"We are settled into our new premises in Billingham which provide nearly ten times the space we had previously so we have the scope to continue growing.”

Peter Taylor of UKSE, the Tata Steel business-support subsidiary now in its 50th year, said: “The growth of Hartlepool Cable Services has shown that our confidence in Lee and his business was well-placed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The unsecured loan we provided was repaid early, the business has quickly outgrown our Innovation Centre and it has been very rewarding to see it prove such a success.”

Mike McKenna, director of Inspire Financial Management, said: “It’s a pleasure to assist Lee in growing his business and it is great to be involved in a success story from start up.”

Details of UKSE’s support for businesses is at www.ukse.co.uk or call (01642) 777777.