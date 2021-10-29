Hartlepool campervan company to expand, creating five new jobs

Proposals were submitted for a new light commercial and industrial building to be built on a vacant site on the corner of Sydenham Road and Ladysmith Street.

The site is owned by UK Truck Sales and plans from Mr Benson at the company state the new building will be part showroom and part vehicle workshop.

Five full-time jobs will be created through the development, according to planning documents.

Campervans have grown in popularity, particularly during the pandemic.

Hartlepool Borough Council planning department have now approved the proposals, with a report from senior officer Laura Alderson deeming they would have no negative impact on the area.

She said: “General industrial development such as the development proposed, is supported in principle by the relevant policy of the [Hartlepool] Local Plan.

“The proposed development is not considered to have a significantly negative impact in visual amenity terms in this location.”

A response from Katie Greenwood, council economic growth officer, said they were in support of the application.

She said: “This investment and expansion project will bring into use vacant land, help improve the overall environment of the area and hopefully provide job opportunities for local people.”

A planning statement on behalf of the applicant, based on Casebourne Road, outlines how the development will help the business, who renovate vans.

It said: “The current business is operated by converting existing vehicles into day vans and campervans. The finished campervan is then sold online.

“When a client is potentially interested or has purchased the vehicle, they are invited to the showroom to see the finished product and complete the sale.”

According to plans, the workshop would be in operation Monday to Saturday, from 8.30am until 6pm.

The showroom would likely be in operation Monday to Friday from 9am to 5.30pm, and weekends between 10am and 4pm by invitation only.

The building would be a steel frame construction with roller shutters in a “simplistic design” and in keeping with other units at the site.

Planning and design and access statements on behalf of the applicant also outline how the development will benefit the area.

They said: “The proposal is for the construction of a new building to be used by an existing tenant to enable them to expand their business.”