Hartlepool care home Hope House is named regional finalist in the Great British Care Awards 2025

By Gemma Attew
Contributor
Published 14th Oct 2025, 12:13 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2025, 10:48 BST
A care home in Hartlepool which supports adults with learning disabilities is celebrating after being named a regional finalist in nationwide care awards.

Hope House, in Hutton Avenue, Hartlepool, provides specialist residential support for adults with learning disabilities and has been shortlisted in the care home team category of the Great British Care Awards.

This recognition honours care teams that exemplify strong leadership, shared vision and outstanding teamwork.

The award celebrates teams that prioritise dignity and privacy for residents, foster open communication and trust and consistently deliver person-centred care.

The Hope House care home team.placeholder image
The Hope House care home team.

The service, part of the Cygnet Social Care division, is made up of two neighbouring properties - Hope House and Hope Lodge - offering a mix of self-contained flats, studio apartments and en-suite bedrooms, each designed to promote independence.

“Extremely proud” manager Jamie Speight said: "Being named a finalist in the Great British Care Awards is a testament to the dedication, teamwork and commitment of the Hope House staff in making a positive difference every day.

“The team’s work is guided by a commitment to helping every individual reach their goals from developing daily living skills to engaging in community activities.

“They have consistently supported the individuals we work with to achieve their ambitions and have worked collaboratively to grow and develop as a team.

Hope House, in Hutton Avenue, Hartlepool.placeholder image
Hope House, in Hutton Avenue, Hartlepool.

"The Hope House team takes pride in creating a nurturing, inclusive environment where residents are encouraged to be active participants in their own care.

“Our approach combines compassion with professionalism, ensuring that every individual’s dignity, privacy, and personal preferences are respected.

"This shortlisting is a great recognition of how we go above and beyond for those in our care.”

