Hartlepool company Hogg Global Logistics wins King’s Award

A Hartlepool family-run business has won a King’s Award for Enterprise for its international trade.

By Pamela Bilalova
Published 21st Apr 2023, 14:41 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 14:41 BST
Left to right: Lyndsay, Helen and Graham Hogg from Hogg Global Logistics are celebrating after the company won a King's Award.

Hogg Global Logistics, based in Stranton, is celebrating after earning “the highest accolade” less than four years since it was set up.

The company, which provides sea, air and road freight services, will get to use the King’s emblem on all its materials and fly the King’s flag from its office for five years.

A Lord Lieutenant will also visit Hogg Global’s offices to present the team with a trophy and a certificate.

"We think it’s an amazing time to win it, around the Coronation,” said company director Lyndsay Hogg.

"We will celebrate it as much as we can. Hopefully it will bring us more business and more recognition for the town of Hartlepool.”

The achievement came following an “in-depth process” with the company applying for the accolade last year.

Lyndsay has said she “screamed” from joy when she found they had been successful.

"I literally screamed. I couldn’t get my words out, I was absolutely in shock,” she said.

"It was mind-blowing.”

The award is the most prestigious for UK businesses, with over 7,000 enterprises having earned the recognition so far.

The awards were first created in 1965 as The Queen’s Award to Industry.

Lyndsay said winning has made the team reflect on their journey since she founded the company alongside her father, Graham Hogg, in 2019.

“We were in an office without a window,” said Lyndsay.

"I turned up at my accountant’s with a baby in my arms and said ‘Can you help me set up a company’.

"My dad said ‘Are you sure, it’s going to be very hard work.’ I said I wanted to do it.

"We were looking back to those days thinking if we had thought then we would win a King’s Award, we would never have believed it.

"We were reflecting on how far we’ve come and this is the highest accolade for what we do as a business. We couldn’t be prouder.”

Lyndsay has also been invited to a Royal reception at Buckingham Palace this summer.

"It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity. It’s not something that just happens easily so I’m going to embrace every moment and just be thankful for the experience,” she said.

"It’s an honour.”

