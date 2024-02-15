Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council for the former MKR Furnishings furniture shop at 214 York Road which closed in January 2023.

The application from Charlotte Grey, of Lottie’s Aesthetics, is seeking to convert the site into an aesthetics clinic offering professional cosmetics services including skin care treatments.

The clinic would also provide training opportunities, while a short term goal would be to secure CQC (Care Quality Commission) registration.

214 York Road, Hartlepool. Picture via Google Maps.

Planning documents note Lottie’s Aesthetics purchased the property in York Road last year with the intention of expanding its current provision and range of services.

The business currently operates out of rented salon space within the town centre, also in York Road.

A planning statement in support of the application outlines how the clinic’s client base has gone from “strength to strength and outgrown their current non-purpose built space”.

It said: “The expansion of the clinic will facilitate a range of services, currently limited within the region.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for the practice to make their vision a reality, and for the clinic itself to embody many of the key qualities within the industry.

“The clinic will cater for a wide range of users, bringing a vacant dated commercial property up to modern standards.”

Two full-time jobs and two part-time roles would be provided by the clinic which would be open 9am until 6pm Monday to Saturday.

A decision is expected to be made by the end of March.