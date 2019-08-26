Hartlepool council chiefs explore potential £1.2million deal to buy marina car park after plea for cheaper parking at Navigation Point
Council chiefs are exploring a potential deal to buy up a marina car park valued at £1.2million after a plea to create cheaper parking.
Bosses at Hartlepool Borough Council have been urged to enter talks with Mandale Group about buying the 340-space car park at Navigation Point.
The car park is advertised online for sale freehold with an asking price of £1.2million.
The council says it has been approached by business owners who are worried that the current parking charges are harming trade.
In March, the Mail reported how businesses formed the Hartlepool Marina Business Group to campaign against repeated parking charge hikes they said were driving down visitor numbers.
The issue is due to be debated by the council’s Finance and Policy Committee on Tuesday, August 27.
A report to the committee states: “Businesses have expressed concerns that recent increases in car parking charges levied by the current car parking operator are having a negative impact.
“Purchasing this car park will support the regeneration of Navigation Point, support business growth and compliment the proposed development at the Waterfront currently being undertaken by the council.”
If the council is successful, it is proposing to make charges much cheaper and bring them in line with seasonal charges at Seaton Carew.
At the moment, the first 30 minutes are free at Navigation Point.
After that it rises to £1.50 for up to two hours, £2.50 for two to three hours, £3 for three to four hours, £3.50 for four to five hours and £6 for 24 hours.
The council proposes to reduce them to £1 for up to two hours, £1.50 for two to four hours and £2 to park all day.
The report added: “It is felt that this would encourage more people to use the car park and support local businesses in the area.”
It is expected that the car park would pay for itself with income from the new charges repaying council borrowing costs over 25 years.
The authority would also look to introduce commuter parking bays on Middleton Road at £225 a year and restricted parking areas to address road safety concerns.
Tuesday’s meeting starts at 11am at Hartlepool Civic Centre.