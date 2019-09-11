Hartlepool engineering trainee is flying the flag for apprentice places
A Hartlepool apprentice is flying the flag for his company in a bid to bring on the next generation of engineers.
Lewis Hunt, 19, works for North East based Seymour Civil Engineering – a firm which believes that apprenticeships have a key role to play in the future of industry.
Lewis is a site engineer and management trainee apprentice and one of Seymour's youngest.
He is currently working on the Port of Tyne Container Improvement scheme but began his career by helping in the offices.
His responsibilities include planning, co-ordinating and supervising all technical aspects of the works from the outset and, as the project progresses, Lewis also ensures that all fabrications are structurally sound.
Other responsibilities include setting out, solving technical issues, providing advice, preparing reports and working closely with the site manager to ensure the project is delivered safely.
Lewis has been an apprentice at Seymour for three years and chose to undertake civil engineering as his focus two years ago after spending the first year benefiting from spending time within each department, providing him with a unique understanding of all business functions.
Alongside the apprenticeship, Lewis is undertaking an HNC Civil Engineering degree at Teesside University, fully funded by Seymour.
He said: "It's a fantastic opportunity and it shows that apprenticeships in this industry give you the best start. I try my absolute best and learn so much from the many different roles I have on site.
"I started my apprenticeship at Hartlepool College of Further Education, which was brilliant, working in the Seymour offices, then moved to working outside where I have learnt so much already and has helped me with my academic studies."
Research from the Institute of Civil Engineers found that due to an ageing workforce, the UK could face a ‘skills cliff edge'; with around 30% of workers aged over 50 and 700,000 set to retire in the next ten years.
According to a research brief from the House of Commons, of the 59,000 apprenticeship starts in 2017/18, 16% were in engineering.
Lewis said: "Apprenticeships are brilliant to introduce to young people as there is an aging work force so there will always be jobs for people to get into."