Hartlepool factory gives Easter eggs to its 550 staff

TMD Friction’s 550 staff on the Oakesway Industrial Estate each got a cracking little gift – with plant boss Tom Russell and production manager Bill Pemplington getting into Eater bunny outfits.

Easter eggs were also given out to staff at the company’s three other UK sites in Elvington, Cleckheaton and Warrington.

Mr Russell said: “Our staff work so hard and this little gesture was really a bit of fun, a thank you to them for their continued efforts, done in a way that we knew would give them a smile.

TMD bosses Tom Russell and Bill Pemplington get into the Easter spirit.

“Bill and I certainly raised a few eyebrows and got a few laughs as we made our way around the plant.