Hartlepool factory gives Easter eggs to its 550 staff
Bosses at one of Hartlepool’s biggest employers have been getting into the Easter spirit – giving out chocolate eggs to every member of staff as a thank you for their hard work.
TMD Friction’s 550 staff on the Oakesway Industrial Estate each got a cracking little gift – with plant boss Tom Russell and production manager Bill Pemplington getting into Eater bunny outfits.
Easter eggs were also given out to staff at the company’s three other UK sites in Elvington, Cleckheaton and Warrington.
Mr Russell said: “Our staff work so hard and this little gesture was really a bit of fun, a thank you to them for their continued efforts, done in a way that we knew would give them a smile.
“Bill and I certainly raised a few eyebrows and got a few laughs as we made our way around the plant.
"But it was all in the spirit of Easter and something we like to do from time to time.”