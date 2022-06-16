Hartlepool factory workers praised after visit by global bosses

TMD Friction’s global senior management team visited the firm’s only UK only manufacturing facility in Hartlepool, which now employs 600 people, manufactures 95% of brake pads for Europe’s after market and currently produces almost half a million parts per week.

The party included global chief executive David Baines, executive vice president Liam Booth and managers from France and Germany, who spent the day on site seeing their investments come to life and the ambitious plans for the future.

Mr Baines said: “Being based in the region, myself and Liam know first hand the many fantastic things happening in Hartlepool, however for some of our international colleagues it is the first time they’ve seen the scale of production here.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The senior management visitors at TDM Friction.

“We were all so impressed with what we saw during our visit, and the employees we got to spend time with and speak to really are great advocates for the business.”

He added “Feedback from every member of the party has been excellent and the team at Hartlepool should be incredibly proud of what they’ve achieved.”

During the visit, the team was taken around the Oakesway Industrial Estate plant by UK operations manager Tom Russell.

Mr Russell said: “It was a privilege for the team at Hartlepool to host the global senior managers and a great opportunity for us to showcase all of the good things happening on site.