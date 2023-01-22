The new roles at Orangebox Training Solutions been created for Rachel Tallentire, who becomes director of continuous improvement, and Alison Golsworthy-Miller, who will be the firm’s new client relationship and implementation manager.

The appointments come as the Hartlepool Marina company opens up further opportunities in the North-West of the country.

Rachel and Alison now have key parts to playing ensuring that Orangebox goes on to deliver more in the Liverpool area and across England.

Rachel Tallentire, left, Simon Corbett, and Alison Golsworthy-Miller of Orangebox.

Orangebox’s chief executive Simon Corbett said: “Rachel brings a wealth of experience as a consultant as well as working with local and national training providers. Quality is high on the agenda.

“That links into our second appointment because we must deliver in the right way.

“Alison is massively experienced in the training provider sector. She will be working with employers in a variety of sectors including in the logistics and distribution sector."

He added: “As well as existing contracts, we want to identify new employers who have genuine sustainable employment opportunities so we can provide interview opportunities at the end of our sector specific programmes.”

Alison said: “I am excited to be a part of the growth of Orangebox and very much look forward to a time when we need to recruit more staff to support the demand from our clients.

Rachel, who started in the education sector 21 years ago, said: “It is a pleasure to be leading Orangebox, along with Simon and the senior management team, in their efforts to push forward with growth and quality."