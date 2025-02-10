Hartlepool firm The Expanded Metal Company is delighted to announce that it has been shortlisted for the Made in the North East Awards 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This recognition follows last year’s success at the awards, reinforcing the company's ongoing commitment to excellence in manufacturing and innovation.

In 2024, The Expanded Metal Company proudly won the Made Smarter Adoption Award at the Made in the North East Awards, recognising its commitment to digital transformation and innovation within manufacturing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additionally, the company, based on the Longfield Industrial Estate, was a finalist in other categories, highlighting its strong presence in the regional manufacturing sector.

Expanded Metal staff at the 2024 awards ceremony.

Building on this success, The Expanded Metal Company has once again been shortlisted for the 2025 awards in the Manufacturing Innovation Award, which recognises organisations that demonstrate exceptional innovation in manufacturing processes and product development, and the Manufacturer of the Year (under £25 million) category, which honours manufacturers with outstanding performance, innovation, and contribution to the sector.

The company acknowledges and congratulates all other nominees, including those shortlisted in the same categories.

These include some of the region’s most pioneering and high performing businesses, all playing a crucial role in strengthening the North East's landscape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winners of the Made in the North East Awards 2025 will be announced at a gala dinner on March 13 at the Hilton Newcastle Gateshead Hotel.

The event showcases the region’s top performing manufacturing and engineering businesses, celebrating excellence in innovation, product development, and market growth.

The Expanded Metal Company remains committed to advancing manufacturing capabilities and driving technological innovation in the North East, reaffirming its role as a leader in engineering and manufacturing.