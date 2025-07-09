A Hartlepool tech firm has been praised for bringing a businessman "back from rock bottom" after salvaging an app he had raided his savings to develop.

Mi-Box Live creator Christopher Withers invested thousands on a new app for his award-winning interactive maths game.

However the original developer’s app was deemed so poor that the IoS app store wouldn't even list it, jeopardising both the project - and Christopher's wellbeing.

"I was absolutely crushed. To sink so much of yourself and your savings into something, only to be told it wasn't up to scratch, was nothing short of devastating," said Christopher, 43.

Chris Carroll, left, has been praised by Mi-Box Live creator Christopher Withers, right, for saving his app.

"The amount of money I'd invested in the app had left me in an unbelievably precarious position. I'd been let down really badly, and I didn't know how it could be saved."

In stepped The Resolved Group, a Hartlepool-based company specialising in repairing existing digital platforms.

The Resolved Group founder Chris Carroll said: "So many times businesses are told if there's a problem, you'll need a rebuild.

"However, rebuilds cost a small fortune and, as we've demonstrated time after time, they usually aren't needed.”

Having only launched last year, that approach has fuelled dramatic growth for a company that hasn’t yet turned one.

Turnover is set to soar by 500 per cent this year while the business - which was initially forecast to be valued at £5m by the end of the decade - is now on course to be worth £10m.

Additionally, it has already expanded internationally with an office in India.

Chris added: "I think a big part of our rapid growth has been because of the trust we've earned. We are not about forcing clients to needlessly spend more money than they have to - if there's a way we can fix what you have, we will, and that has saved businesses millions already.”

In Christopher's case, his dream for Mi-Box Live has been well over a decade in the making.

Combining numeracy and sports, the EdTech product has been a smash with schools and has been rolled out to dozens across the region.

Middlesbrough-based Christopher, from Acklam, added: "In a short period of time, Chris and his team took an app that wasn't engaging anyone and was below-average, to say the least, to something we are all proud of.”