Hartlepool firm's role in huge wind farm

Seagreen, 15 miles off the Angus coast, will be Scotland’s biggest wind powered electricity generating project – and the world’s deepest fixed bottom offshore wind farm.

Marshalling operations for the wind turbine parts is now underway at Able Seaton Port.

Earlier this year, Vestas announced that 87% of the V164 blades for its Seagreen project would be manufactured at the company’s Isle of Wight facility – and pre-assembly work is taking place in Hartlepool.

The wind farm components

Allan Birk Wisby, project director at Vestas, said: “Our collaboration with Able UK for the pre-assembly of the Seagreen project has been truly exceptional.

"For a project the size of Seagreen, the pre-assembly port selection is of utmost importance and Vestas’ requirements have been well-met by Able Seaton Port.

The Seagreen project will provide around 5,000 GWh annually of renewable energy – supplying the needs of around 1.6 million homes and saving around 1.6 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually.

Able UK’s executive chairman, Peter Stephenson, said : “We have enjoyed a long and constructive relationship with Vestas and today’s announcement is a further vote of confidence in the UK, ourselves and the Teesside supply chain.