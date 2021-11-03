Hartlepool firm's role in huge wind farm
Assembly work is underway in Hartlepool on wind turbine parts for a huge wind farm project off the coast of Scotland.
Seagreen, 15 miles off the Angus coast, will be Scotland’s biggest wind powered electricity generating project – and the world’s deepest fixed bottom offshore wind farm.
Marshalling operations for the wind turbine parts is now underway at Able Seaton Port.
Earlier this year, Vestas announced that 87% of the V164 blades for its Seagreen project would be manufactured at the company’s Isle of Wight facility – and pre-assembly work is taking place in Hartlepool.
Allan Birk Wisby, project director at Vestas, said: “Our collaboration with Able UK for the pre-assembly of the Seagreen project has been truly exceptional.
"For a project the size of Seagreen, the pre-assembly port selection is of utmost importance and Vestas’ requirements have been well-met by Able Seaton Port.
The Seagreen project will provide around 5,000 GWh annually of renewable energy – supplying the needs of around 1.6 million homes and saving around 1.6 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually.
Able UK’s executive chairman, Peter Stephenson, said : “We have enjoyed a long and constructive relationship with Vestas and today’s announcement is a further vote of confidence in the UK, ourselves and the Teesside supply chain.
"We can provide a bespoke and tailor-made solution for the Seagreen project and this contract builds further on our growing offshore wind portfolio, which began in 2018 with the Hornsea One foundations and, more recently, saw the completion of the installation of the Triton Knoll turbines, also with Vestas.”