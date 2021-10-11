Hartlepool firm's staff safety pledge as work accidents reduce

Team manager Shaun Wilson, left, with Rob Nicholson and Leanne Jones.

TMD Friction, which makes car brake pads at its plant on the town’s Oakesway Industrial Estate, says its dedicated environment, health and safety team have already reduced accidents at the plant by 29%.

The team is spearheaded by manager Shaun Wilson, who was brought in to drive forward the firm’s commitment to creating a safe and healthy environment for staff, Rob Nicholson, and Leanne Jones.

The team will also support the global firm’s other sites across the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shaun said: “I was brought into the business because TMD Friction wanted its sites to go on a journey across the health and safety spectrum.

"They wanted to create a team that could engage the workforce and ultimately make the plants a safer place to work for everyone.”

He added: “We have a three-year strategy, looking at risk reduction with our main focus on critical areas such as working at height and mobile equipment safety.”

TMD Friction manufactures brake pads for 95 per cent of the models of Europe’s car aftermarket and also has sites in Elvington, Warrington and Cleckheaton.

Tom Russell, the firm’s UK operations manager, said: “Environment, Health and Safety has always been at the front and centre of everything we do at TMD Friction, however with the appointment of a dedicated team led by Shaun, we feel that we’re very much building for the future, with continued growth here in Hartlepool and working towards an accident-free site.

“We want every member of the team to feel completely safe when they come to work, but also feel confident enough to speak up if there is something they aren’t comfortable with.”

He added: “Ultimately, the safer the plant is the more productive we are and the happier our staff are when they come to work.”

The global automotive manufacturer has been making parts for the passenger car market since 1974 and employs 450 people in Hartlepool, where it has operated since 1998.