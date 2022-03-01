Hartlepool fuel transport firm gets set for future

Oil NRG, which is based in Baltic Street, Hartlepool, has re-branded as Your NRG.

The project will also see a complete redevelopment of the firm’s Hartlepool depot and offices – work which is due to be completed this summer.

The sixth largest fuel distributor in mainland UK, Your NRG is an independently run liquid fuel supply and distribution business which has a growing network of depots.

Fuel firm re-branding project

Managing director Jeremy Royle said “This move will not only help to kick start Your NRG’s transitional journey from fossil fuels to fuels of the

future, but it has also allowed the firm to align to the UK Government’s pledge to tackle climate change and achieve Net Zero target by 2050.”

He added: “This is being done whilst strengthening and driving the business forward from within.”

The company say the future fuels that it already deliver using their growing fleet of road tankers are cleaner, greener and made from fossil-free, certified sustainable waste materials and can reduce customer’s carbon emissions by almost 90%.

Your NRG has ambitious growth plans to continue to expand into new markets.