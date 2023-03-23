Hartlepool funeral directors appeal to community to support their Easter egg campaign now in its 21st year
A long running Easter egg appeal is hoped to be another cracking success as organisers appeal to the community for support.
Since 2002 the staff at Mason's Funeral Service, in Park Road, Hartlepool, have been collecting the chocolate treats to donate to local good causes.
This year they are hoping for another bumper haul for Harbour women's refuge Hartlepool and Peterlee, and the Hartlepool Special Needs Support Group in Park Road.Members of the public and local businesses are encouraged to support the appeal.Julia Masshedar, a funeral service arranger at Masons, part of the Dignity group, said: “It is so lovely to be able to gift an Easter egg to these wonderful groups.
"We have been so grateful and overwhelmed at the generosity of those who donate year after year.”
They welcome any donations which can be dropped off at Mason's Funeral Service, between Monday, March 20, and Monday, April 3.
Their offices are open Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm.