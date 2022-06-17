Hartlepool hospitality chief urges Government to help struggling chippies

Darab Rezai, chairman of Hartlepool Licensees Association, described the current 20% charge as a “killer”.

It is on top of crippling food and utility increases which are hitting traditional fish and chip businesses hard.

Mr Rezai said: “I understand the price of fish has gone up £100 per box in six to eight months from £130 to £230.

Darab Rezai.

"Vegetable oil has doubled putting extreme pressure on a lot of the food outlets especially the fish and chip shops.”

He added: “I think that the Government can help if they want to. If they cut VAT that would benefit everyone – customers and businesses.

"We think that that 20% VAT is the killer for everybody.”

Between October last year and the end of March this year VAT was 12.5% after being cut to help businesses during and recovering from the pandemic.

There are fears in the industry that a third of the country’s fish and chip shops could close due to the pressures.

Mr Rezai also believes the UK should become more self sufficient for food and fuel, with recent big increases caused by the war between Ukraine and Russia.

Sanctions imposed on Russia at the end of March meant price rises across the global seafood industry.

“This country is a farming country but 11% of wheat comes from Ukraine,” he said. “A lot of fish comes from Russia.