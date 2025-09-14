Two major energy companies have announced a deal set to pave the way for a £12billion new nuclear reactor project in Hartlepool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Centrica and X-energy today announced their entry into a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) to deploy the UK’s first advanced modular reactors (AMR), with Hartlepool identified as the preferred site for 12 of them.

It would be developed at a site adjacent to Hartlepool’s existing nuclear EDF power station, currently scheduled to cease generating electricity in 2028, and potentially create up to 2,500 jobs for the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said: “With the [Hartlepool] plant nearing the end of its life, this deal between Centrica and X-Energy could secure the next 50 years of clean, homegrown energy in the North East and marks the dawn of a new golden age for British nuclear.

Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash and Energy Secretary Ed Miliband at Hartlepool Power Station, which is due to be decommissioned from 2028, last year.

“By teaming up to build 12 advanced modular reactors, Centrica and X-Energy intend to put Hartlepool at the cutting edge of nuclear innovation.”

The deal is one of several planned new nuclear projects in a new trans-Atlantic alliance and backed by a new agreement between the US and UK governments, due to be signed during Donald Trump’s state visit this week.

The government says it will make it quicker for companies to build new nuclear power stations in both countries, for example by speeding up the time it takes to get a licence almost in half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hartlepool reactor development could generate up to 960 megawatts of energy, enough to power 1.5 million homes.

J Clay Sell, CEO of X-Energy, said: “Our partnership with Centrica represents a commitment to bring X-energy's industry-leading advanced nuclear technology to the UK at scale.

"Together, we aim to build a fleet that will reliably deliver clean power, strengthen energy security, and grow the trans-Atlantic economy for decades to come.

"Hartlepool is the right place to begin this journey, with an established industry and a base of professionals and services who can help drive the next generation of nuclear forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MP for Hartlepool Jonathan Brash described it as a “historic moment” for the town adding: “With the UK’s first advanced modular reactor, Hartlepool will stand at the forefront of Britain’s nuclear future, be the beating heart of a clean energy revolution and drive the UK’s economy once more.”