Hartlepool Labour MP candidate to write to new Prime Minister within 24 hours demanding cost of living business help

Jonathan Brash has said he will request help for small and medium sized businesses and charities that are struggling with spiralling energy bills, inflation and the cost of living.

And he is asking town businesses, organisations and individuals to add their names to it.

Mr Brash, a borough councillor for the Burn Valley ward, said: “Hartlepool businesses and charities, along with individual households, are under enormous pressure and with energy bills likely to skyrocket again it is going to be too much for many.

Hartlepool Labour parliamentary candidate Jonathan Brash is calling for support for town businesses and charities due to rising costs.

"We are already seeing businesses downsize or close altogether and that means jobs and livelihoods in our town are suffering.

"We have a zombie government right now doing nothing and an MP who lives elsewhere and isn’t doing the job. We need urgent action now.”

Either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak is due to be named the new Prime Minister next month.

In his open letter, dated September 6, Cllr Brash claims several businesses have been forced to dramatically downsize operations or close altogether.

He writes: "Many more will not survive the winter and the impact this will have on Hartlepool people, their jobs, and their livelihoods will be devastating.

"These organisations are the lifeblood of our town and their survival is critical to our future.”

Cllr Brash is encouraging businesses, charities and individuals to add their name to the letter by completing a brief form at www.surveymonkey.com/r/L8FCZV9.

A number have signed so far and also described their experiences, with one business owner saying: “We are now, only just breaking even!

"The cost of food has risen so much, to the point where we can’t kick that back to customers. Electricity has gone from £800 a month to £1800!! We can’t survive this for long.”