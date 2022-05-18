Dawson Landscapes walked away with two out of ten garden and driveway awards at the Marshalls Register Awards.

The annual awards saw more than 450 projects from 156 accredited businesses entered.

Dawson Landscapes, based in Whitby Street South, won the highly esteemed title of Contractor of the Year 2021-22 and a 1.5 Volvo excavator as a prize.

Dawson Landscapes win Marshalls Register Contractor of the Year. Left to right: Andrew Dawson, Stuart Dawson, ex-footballer Paul Merson, and Marshalls MD Ian Dean.

It also won the category for the most creative use of a Marshalls product for their impressive 3D patio design of a Formula 1 car going into a tunnel.

It was hand cut using porcelain and granite.

Director Andrew Dawson said: “I am so proud of the full team here at Dawson Landscapes, massive thank you to Marshalls for a brilliant award ceremony and an even bigger thank you to our fellow landscapers who voted for this project.”

The awards invite contractors to vote anonymously for projects by their peers in a celebration of skill, talent and expertise within the sector.

Dawson Landscapes' 3D patio of a Formula One car in a tunnel.

David Jessop, operations manager of the Marshalls Register, said: “The awards are a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the talent within the industry and shine a light on some of the amazing spaces that have been created.

"The winning projects from Dawson Landscapes show huge amounts of creativity and skill, and it was no surprise that they were chosen by fellow members as the winner."