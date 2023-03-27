News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool law firm raised more than £5,000 for Alice House Hospice by supporting Make A Will Month

Hartlepool law firm Tilly Bailey & Irvine raised more than £5,000 for the town’s Alice House Hospice by supporting an annual campaign.

By Mark Payne
Published 27th Mar 2023, 14:03 BST- 1 min read

During Make A Will Month throughout October, TBI, in York Road, created wills for clients who instead of paying a fee donated to the hospice.

It raised £5,727 for Alice House, which provide highly valued care for people with life-limiting illnesses.

Nicola Winwood, the hospice’s In Memory Fundraiser, presented staff from TBI’s wills, trusts, and probate department with a fundraising certificate.

Left to right: Solicitor Shelley Hissett, legal secretaries Hannah Roberts and Michelle Hendy, and Nicola Winwood from Alice House Hospice outside TBI's office in York Road, Hartlepool.
Solicitor Shelley Hissett said: “Having the opportunity to help such a fantastic charity, whilst also helping members of the community prepare a will is something I find very rewarding.

"It was a pleasure to be involved.”

Nicola added: “All of the money will be used to support our patients and their families. On behalf of everyone at Alice House, we would like to express our appreciation to Tilly Bailey & Irvine, as well as their clients for their kindness.”

