Hartlepool law firm raised more than £5,000 for Alice House Hospice by supporting Make A Will Month

During Make A Will Month throughout October, TBI, in York Road, created wills for clients who instead of paying a fee donated to the hospice.

It raised £5,727 for Alice House, which provide highly valued care for people with life-limiting illnesses.

Nicola Winwood, the hospice’s In Memory Fundraiser, presented staff from TBI’s wills, trusts, and probate department with a fundraising certificate.

Left to right: Solicitor Shelley Hissett, legal secretaries Hannah Roberts and Michelle Hendy, and Nicola Winwood from Alice House Hospice outside TBI's office in York Road, Hartlepool.

Solicitor Shelley Hissett said: “Having the opportunity to help such a fantastic charity, whilst also helping members of the community prepare a will is something I find very rewarding.

"It was a pleasure to be involved.”

