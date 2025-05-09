Hartlepool law firm TBI Law expands into Sunderland after acquiring Scanlans
Tilly, Bailey & Irvine (TBI Law) employs more than 200 staff and is also one of the North East’s oldest law firms having been established in Hartlepool back in 1842.
With additional offices in Wynard, Stockton and Barnard Castle, it has now branched into Sunderland for the first time after acquiring family-owned Scanlans.
The expansion will see around 15 staff at Scanlans seamlessly integrated into TBI Law’s award-winning team with no job losses.
TBI Law partner Neil Taylor said: “This marks an exciting new chapter for TBI Law.
“We have been serving communities since 1842 and our team is known for being dedicated to legal excellence whilst maintaining a strong client-focused approach, values very much aligned with family-owned Scanlans
“We will be building on Scanlans’ legacy while bringing our expertise and resources to offer new legal services to clients in the city.”
The expansion will see TBI Law provide a range of additional services for businesses and individuals at the new Sunderland office in John Street, including personal injury, corporate and commercial
law and family law.
The Sunderland office will be headed up by Heather Bolton, who has also become a partner at TBI Law, while Lynda Scanlan will remain on site as office manager.
Ms Bolton said: “This is a wonderful new chapter for our team.
"But our clients can be assured that they will continue to be represented by the same staff who have always provided them with the exceptional service we’ve become known for across Wearside.”
