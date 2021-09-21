Hartlepool lettings firm doubles in size as part of ambitious growth plans

Kate Hellens

Hellens Residential – with offices in Wynyard and Washington – was created in 2012 by Hellens Group owners Kate Hellens and Gavin Cordwell-Smith to deliver a positive social impact with the cash surpluses generated from the construction, development, and manufacturing businesses which form the Hellens Group.

It currently manages 250 properties across the North East, offering affordable rent as well as rent-to-buy options for lower income families.

Hellens Residential was recently named as 2020’s fastest growing North-East firm in Ward Hadaway’s Fastest 50 Awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has doubled the number of employees at the firm in the past six months, adding six new starters to the team.

Kate Hellens, the firm’s managing director, said: “Hellens Residential has grown significantly over the last 18 months.

“Because of this growth, we’re delighted to have recruited six new people to our team and ensure we’re able to maintain the highest level of service for our customers.”

She added: “We’re particularly pleased to have recruited two apprentices and two individuals using the Government’s Kickstarter scheme.

"Supporting new opportunities and promoting employability goes to the heart of our ethos here at Hellens Residential.”

Hellens Residential is a registered provider of affordable homes and operates through the North East, Tees Valley and Yorkshire.