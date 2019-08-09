Hartlepool Mail moves 'back home' to new office in Wesley Square
The Hartlepool Mail has moved back ‘home’ with a new office in the heart of Hartlepool town centre.
The Mail’s Hartlepool office has relocated from Scarborough Street in the town to a premium office suite in Advanced House in Wesley Square which we had previously occupied since the office was built in the 1990s.
The building has undergone a major investment and conversion to modern offices by current owner Rob Collier and his team at Advanced Retail Solutions.
Joy Yates, Hartlepool Mail Editor and JPIMedia North East Editorial Director, said: "We are delighted to be 'back home' in a superb fit-for-purpose office, in an ideal town centre location.
"We hope our readers will pop in to tell our reporters, including Hartlepool specialist reporter Mark Payne, their news.
"Our Hartlepool United writer, Dominic Scurr, is within walking distance of Victoria Park and you'll still see our Head of Images and well-known photographer, Frank Reid, at every town event.
"Chris Cordner, our nostalgia writer, has our extensive archives at his fingertips - don't forget we've been serving the Hartlepool community since 1877.
"I am extremely proud the Hartlepool Mail continues to provide coverage of all news, sport and features including unrivalled coverage of Hartlepool Borough Council meetings, from Local Democracy Reporter Nic Marko.
"We provide vitally important daily coverage of courts to ensure our readers are aware of all that happens in their community and to ensure recognition of an open justice system.
"The Mail publishes six days a week and we are increasingly proud of our ever-growing online and social audience, with round-the-clock coverage of everything going on in Hartlepool and surrounding areas.
"I would like to thank Rob Collier and all his team at Advanced House for being so welcoming and providing such fabulous facilities."
To speak to a reporter call the Mail on our new telephone number of 01429 225644 or email mail.news@jpimedia.co.uk
You can also contact us via Hartlepool Mail on Facebook or @HPoolMail on Twitter.
For advertising queries please call Joanne Peel on 078011 95510.
All births, marriage and deaths announcement should be placed by calling our staff on 0207 0237930 which is charged at the local rate.