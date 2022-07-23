Hartlepool master jeweller Mark Lloyd and international fashion designer Scott Henshall launch new jewellery range

Mark Lloyd, an international selling Master Goldsmith, and Scott, who was raised in Hartlepool, have created The Lloyd Henshall range based upon powerful heraldic and mythical creatures.

One of the first pieces from the range is a gold bracelet that was worn by model and former “It girl” Lady Victoria Hervey at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

The creative duo also presented their Lloyd Henshall’s collection at London Fashion Week, one of the most famous fashion shows in the world, in June.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Lloyd (left) and Scott Henshall.

Mark and Scott have been working together for over seven years now, but it was not until recently that they both decided to join forces to create the new brand.

Mark, a fellow of The Institute of Professional Goldsmiths and who specialises in making bespoke commissions for clients around the world, said: “Scott and I decided it was time we combined our skills and did something together.

"We are presently working on designs and showing prototypes with a view to a full launch at London Fashion Week in September."

The Filmcoin cuff bracelet worn by Lady Victoria was made of solid sterling silver and hand fabricated at Mark Lloyds Master Goldsmith in Park Road.

Lady Victoria Hervey wore the bracelet hand-made in Hartlepool at the 75th annual Cannes film festival. Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images.

The letters were individually made and once finished all the pieces were soldered together.

Mark and Scott have plans to expand and present their collection at more events.

Their range also features, pins, bangles and pendants including a rock crystal pendant that is hand engraved and inlaid with 23 carat gold.

It has been made using ancient techniques that are rarely used today.

The Filmcoin cuff bracelet.

Mark has over 30 years experience and has built an international reputation for his avant-garde style and flair for ingenuity.

He previously ran H.Lamb Jeweller, where he began as an apprentice, and Mobeus in Park Road.