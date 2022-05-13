Hartlepool motor parts firm gears up for future

The global manufacturer of brake pads created a flagship engineering team last year - bringing together four existing teams under one management structure – and has now reached its capacity of 49.

The firm’s UK engineering excellence manager, Michael Findlay, said: “Since its formation, it’s been a challenging time and because of the pandemic and a labour market picture, the engineering team hasn’t ever been at full capacity.

“Recent investment means I now have a strong team at full capacity – including several apprentices, one of whom has recently joined the business.”

Some of the expanded TMD engineering team.

He added: “It’s such an exciting time for the business with investment in new lines boosting production capacity.

“Having the engineering excellence department at full strength is absolutely key to the business continuing to meet output targets and the company’s continuous recovery from the Covid pandemic.”