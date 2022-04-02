Mrs Mortimer visited the headquarters of Orangebox Training Solutions, at Hartlepool Marina, which has grown steadily since being started by chief executive Simon Corbett in 2016.

The former police officer launched the business with just himself and a second hand computer.

But it has grown to be a leading local training provider and helped hundreds of people into work or equip them with the right skills giving them the best chance of employment.

Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer with Simon Corbett during her visit to Orangebox Training to mark its sixth anniversary.

Mrs Mortimer said: “It was great to meet with Simon and the team at Orangebox Training today, who are committed to upskilling people in Hartlepool and getting them into high-quality jobs.

“I was very impressed to hear how the vision of one man has transformed into a successful business employing 24 people in just six years.”

She added she looks forward to working closely with Orangebox in the future.

Mr Corbett said: “We had a great chat with Jill where we shared our views and opinions on our great town of Hartlepool, steeped in history of a thriving port with great employment opportunities.

"With all the great work going on around the Freeport we’re hoping that the area will again become a hot bed of opportunities.”

Orangebox moved into its premised at Tranquility House last summer after outgrowing its previous base on the town’s Queens Meadow Business Park.

It runs a number of training courses in employability, first aid, health and safety, business training and more.

