HartlePower, in Stranton, Hartlepool, which provides energy advice and support, will open its Greenbank home from 10am-4pm on Monday, March 20.

It is part of National Lottery Week, with hundreds of National Lottery-funded venues offering free entry, discounts and special offers between March 18 and March 26 as a thank you for the £30m raised for good causes every week by players.

All people need to do is turn up with a valid lottery ticket or scratch card.

HartlePower's Stranton home.

Peter Gowland, of HartlePower, said: "The open day is our way of saying thank you to everyone who has bought a National Lottery ticket, helped HartlePower on its journey and made a vital contribution to supporting good causes.”

To view all venues and offers that are available throughout The National Lottery Open Week, visit www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk/near-you/national-lottery-open-week.

