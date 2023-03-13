News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool organisation opens its doors for a free tour as part of National Lottery Week

An organisation which helps people reduce their fuel and transport costs will join hundreds of venues across the country in opening its doors to the public.

By Pamela Bilalova
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Mar 2023, 12:39pm

HartlePower, in Stranton, Hartlepool, which provides energy advice and support, will open its Greenbank home from 10am-4pm on Monday, March 20.

It is part of National Lottery Week, with hundreds of National Lottery-funded venues offering free entry, discounts and special offers between March 18 and March 26 as a thank you for the £30m raised for good causes every week by players.

All people need to do is turn up with a valid lottery ticket or scratch card.

HartlePower's Stranton home.
Peter Gowland, of HartlePower, said: "The open day is our way of saying thank you to everyone who has bought a National Lottery ticket, helped HartlePower on its journey and made a vital contribution to supporting good causes.”

To view all venues and offers that are available throughout The National Lottery Open Week, visit www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk/near-you/national-lottery-open-week.

